AAP's Cheema alleges misuse of funds at Sangrur women college
others

AAP’s Cheema alleges misuse of funds at Sangrur women college

Cheem added that the women college in Sangrur was meant for education of poor girls with funds that Punjab gives, but there were irregularities in its functioning
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly and Dirba AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema has claimed that the women college in Sangrur had been misusing funds; he claimed the management of college was not running it in proper manner. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur Leader of opposition and Dirba Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema alleged on Monday that the management of government-aided Akal Degree College for Women Sangrur had been‘misusing funds’“The college has been run on government funds since 1970, and was meant to educate girls from poor families. Funds that the management received were used to start self-financed courses,” alleged Cheema, adding that the Congress government should order an FIR against the guilty, as found in a probe report that Punjab secretary, higher education and language, had marked into the alleged ‘misuse of funds’. College chairman Karanvir Singh Sibia could not be contacted, as his phone remained switched off.

