AAP’s Cheema alleges misuse of funds at Sangrur women college

Sangrur Leader of opposition and Dirba Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema alleged on Monday that the management of government-aided Akal Degree College for Women Sangrur had been‘misusing funds’“The college has been run on government funds since 1970, and was meant to educate girls from poor families. Funds that the management received were used to start self-financed courses,” alleged Cheema, adding that the Congress government should order an FIR against the guilty, as found in a probe report that Punjab secretary, higher education and language, had marked into the alleged ‘misuse of funds’. College chairman Karanvir Singh Sibia could not be contacted, as his phone remained switched off.

