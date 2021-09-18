AAP’s free power in UP promise has BJP worried: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh said that BJP has been taken aback by his party’s promise of free 300 units of electricity each month to the people of UP. He said that the promise had forced a state minister to even comment that AAP was trying to make the people freebie-lovers.

Singh who was in Prayagraj on Saturday to attend an AAP function in Kareli and Naini areas of the district, addressed mediapersons at the Circuit House and said that in a state where the ministers and MLAs were all enjoying free power supply, AAP’s promise to extend the same electricity to the people free of cost was being dubbed by nervous BJP leaders as getting people used to freebies, which was actually an insult to the common man.

“Actually, the promise of giving free electricity of 300 units each month to every household of the state was a masterstroke of AAP which obviously has the BJP leaders worried,” he claimed. He said that AAP workers will spread awareness regarding the offer of free electricity to people across the state. He said that a ‘Jan Jagrukta Abhyan’ will be launched on October 5, with the aim to take AAP’s vision of the state to the people.

