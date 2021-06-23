AAP’s youth wing lays siege to Singla’s house in Sangrur

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth wing workers on Tuesday laid siege to the residence of Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur in support of ETT-TET pass and contractual teachers and staged a protest.

They also broke barricades put up by the police and burnt the minister’s effigy at the site. The dharna was led by AAP MLA and youth wing state president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

MLA Baljinder Kaur, district youth wing president Narinder Kaur Bharaj, party leaders Balkar Sidhu and Dr Balbir Singh among others specially joined the dharna against the “false” promise of Ghar-Ghar Rozgar scheme by the Congress during the 2017 elections.

Meet Hayer said that lakhs of youths in the state were struggling to get jobs even as the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress party had promised to provide Ghar-Ghar Rozgar during the 2017 elections. “After four and a half years of the Captain government, educated youth of Punjab and unemployed ETT-TET pass teachers are sitting on the streets to get jobs, while thousands of contract teachers have been struggling for regularisation of services for 15 years,” he said.

Hayer said that education providers like Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS), Alternative Inclusive Education (AIE) and Special Trainer Resource and contractual teachers had given the precious time of their lives to government schools and worked on meagre salaries of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

Prof Baljinder Kaur said nobody wants to violate Covid guidelines but the policies of the Congress government forced the youths to hold dharnas. “Women protesters are being beaten up by male cops. We demand jobs for unemployed youths and the AAP stands by the protesters,” she added.