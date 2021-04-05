Abducted Bihar man freed by ULFA on Myanmar border

A native of Khagaria district in Bihar working in Arunachal Pradesh, who was abducted along with others by banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) in December last year, was released on Monday.

Ram Kumar Diwakar, who worked as a radio operator with Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, was released at an undisclosed location in Nagaland’s Mon district along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday.

After his release, Diwakar told reporters that six persons accompanying him had said he would be released and accordingly he was left near a road and was given the directions to seek help when he reached a particular point.

He thanked his parents, family, well-wishers, security personnel and the media for doing their utmost to ensure his release.

“I thank governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar as well as the central government for the safe release of my husband. I cannot explain in words the joy and relief I felt on getting the information from Khagaria district magistrate. God has saved him,” said Bina Kumari, Diwakar’s wife.

Diwakar (28), a native of Bahadurpur village of Khagaria district, was abducted along with Pranab Kumar Gogoi of Assam from Diyun in Changlang on December 21, 2020, by suspected rebels. Changlang is one of the remotest and underdeveloped districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar and Assam.

ULFA (I) had reportedly demanded a ransom of ₹20 crore for their release.

Changlang’s deputy commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav said Diwakar was now safe with the Indian security forces. “The 35 battalion of Assam Rifles took his custody and handed him over to the local police station in Nagaland for completion of legal formalities,” he said, adding that Diwakar was likely to be handed over to his family soon.

The Changlang also police had brought back Gogoi (51) from Longvi village near the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday noon. He has reached home safely.

Khagaria DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh said there was official communication to the district administration on Diwakar’s release and he was likely to reach Bihar within two days.

Earlier, on January 20, the insurgents had released a video of Diwakar in which he could be seen reading a script and urging chief minister Nitish Kumar to talk to his Assam counterpart to get him freed from captivity.