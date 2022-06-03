ABHM demands DNA test of ‘Mughal descendent’

Agitated over statements made by ‘Prince’ Yakub Habibuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendent of Mughal rulers, angry activists of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) took out a ‘janaza’ (funeral procession) of Tucy and buried it in a drain in Agra on Thursday.

ABHM activists gathered at Nand Cinema crossing of Agra on Thursday and carried the effigy of Tucy but were stopped by the police from Sadar police station who took away the effigy from them.

“We got back the effigy and submerged it in drain and have handed over a complaint to SP (Protocol) and at Sadar police station of Agra for registering a case against Prince Yakub Habibuddin Tucy for maligning the image of Hindu seers, seeking permission to offer prayers at Taj Mahal, which, in fact, is Tejo Mahalaya, a Shiva Temple,” stated Sanjay Jat, the spokesperson of ABHM on Thursday.

“Prince Yakub Habibuddin Tucy claims to belong to the ‘Royal Mughal Family of Hindustan’ and mentions so on his letterhead and further claims that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was his forefather but we demand his DNA be tested to verify his claims,” demanded Sanjay Jat, who condemned Tucy’s demand made online to Agra police for a case to be lodged against Hindu seers and Rajyashree Chaudhary, the president of ABHM.

In his complaint, Tucy had alleged that two seers, one from Urai (Jalaun) and another from Ayodhya, had made claims of Taj Mahal as Shiv Temple ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ and had attempted to disrupt communal harmony by making efforts to enter the Taj Mahal. Tucy had also blamed ABHM president Rajyashree Chaudhary, for offering prayers at the Taj Mahal, holding it originally a temple.

Since then a war of words had broken out and on Thursday, ABHM activists took to the streets and while condemning Tucy sought legal action against him.