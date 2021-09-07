Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Accomplices of jailed gangster fired at Moga cop: SSP

Moga cop was injured at a check-post near Darapur village, when the miscreants fired, SSP told reporters.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The two men have confessed that the jailed gangster supports them, Moga SSP said. (HT Photo)

Moga Two bike-borne men, who fired at a Moga police head constable at a check-post near Darapur village are accomplices of gangster Navdeep Singh, alias Jon Butter, police said on Monday. Navdeep is lodged at Faridkot Modern Jail and faces 25 FIRs. Moga SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said the accused have been identified as Darshan Singh, alias Kala, of Korewala village and Nirmal Singh, of Bhagthalan Kalan village, of Faridkot.

