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Accused in Brigadier-son assault case get bail, asked to join probe

Two men accused in the assault of a brigadier and his son over public drinking in Vasant Enclave were released on bail but must join the investigation.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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New Delhi: An aviation firm director and a dhaba owner, accused in the Brigadier and his son assault case in Vasant Enclave for objecting to public drinking, were released on bail late on Tuesday but asked to join the investigation on Wednesday and whenever needed, a police officer said.

The officer said that the two were released as the charges levelled against them were bailable. (Representative photo)

Police on Tuesday arrested Satender Siwach, 49, and Sanjay Sharma, 56, both residents of Mehram Nagar, near IGI airport. While Siwach is director of Choudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, which provides chartered and cargo flight services, Sharma runs a dhaba in Mehram Nagar.

The accused were booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (outraging modesty of a woman), 191(2) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The officer said that the two were released as the charges levelled against them were bailable.

“The two were called to join the investigation on Wednesday and were questioned about the men who assaulted the brigadier and his son. However, they refused to call anyone. We are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the men,” the officer said.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Accused in Brigadier-son assault case get bail, asked to join probe
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Accused in Brigadier-son assault case get bail, asked to join probe
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