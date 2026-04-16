Accused in Brigadier-son assault case get bail, asked to join probe

New Delhi: An aviation firm director and a dhaba owner, accused in the Brigadier and his son assault case in Vasant Enclave for objecting to public drinking, were released on bail late on Tuesday but asked to join the investigation on Wednesday and whenever needed, a police officer said. The officer said that the two were released as the charges levelled against them were bailable. (Representative photo)

Police on Tuesday arrested Satender Siwach, 49, and Sanjay Sharma, 56, both residents of Mehram Nagar, near IGI airport. While Siwach is director of Choudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, which provides chartered and cargo flight services, Sharma runs a dhaba in Mehram Nagar.

The accused were booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (outraging modesty of a woman), 191(2) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The officer said that the two were released as the charges levelled against them were bailable.

“The two were called to join the investigation on Wednesday and were questioned about the men who assaulted the brigadier and his son. However, they refused to call anyone. We are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the men,” the officer said.

Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora had told HT that he found the two accused drinking inside a Mercedes-Benz car parked outside his house around 10 pm on Saturday, and when he objected, the men dismissed him, forcing him to call the police.

However, when the PCR arrived, an officer sat in the car to speak to the men and in the meantime, seven to eight individuals arrived and assaulted him and his 23-year-old son, the brigadier said, adding that when his wife tried to intervene, she was “verbally abused and manhandled”.