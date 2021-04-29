ACs, lifts in all Pune hospitals, Covid centres to go under audit by energy dept

PUNE A total of 146 Covid care centres in Pune will be inspected and audited by the department of energy.

This is following recent incidents of fire in hospitals. The audit is to inspect electrical installations in government, as well as in private Covid hospitals.

A major area of the audit will be AC systems and lifts.

State energy minister Nitin Raut has asked the chief electrical inspector to conduct the audit.

Dinesh Khonde, chief electrical inspector, issued an order for inspections on April 28.

The order consists of a check-list and SOPs for the inspections, to follow Covid 19 lockdown protocols and observe safety measures to prevent infection.

“Fire incidents in some ICU wards have happened due to a short circuit in the AC system in some hospitals. Hence, the AC systems will be inspected carefully. The task is now to bring to the notice lacunae, if any, to hospital authorities in time to prevent mishaps. It is mandatory that all Covid hospitals or centres must have a standby for electricity supply in case of any power break down. If any Covid centre doesn’t have this we will not give permission to operate,” said Thorat, electrical inspector, energy department, Pune.

“Faulty electric installations will be rectified. If height of the building is above 15 metre, then they should have all necessary clearances,” he said.