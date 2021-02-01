Act against Sharjeel Usmani for defaming Hindu community: BJP to Maharashtra govt
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded action against Sharjeel Usmani, a former student leader, for allegedly defaming the Hindu community during his address at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on Saturday.
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the conclave at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.
BJP’s state unit spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would either take action against Usmani or continue his rhetoric that his party Shiv Sena has not left Hindutva.
“Will the CM take action against him or continue with his rhetoric that they have not left Hindutva. State home minister Anil Deshmukh should take action against him,” Upadhye said objecting to Usmani’s comment.
The Elgar Parishad conclave was organised by Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella organisation of 250 Dalit organisations.
The Elgar Parishad conclave was first held in 2018 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon of 1818. The conclave was followed by violent clashes at Bhima-Koregaon village, which is located 35km from Pune city. According to the Dalit narrative, the 1818 battle is the victory over casteism, as the British Army, comprising a large contingent of Dalit Mahar soldiers, had defeated the forces of the Peshwa at Bhima Koregaon.
