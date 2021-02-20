IND USA
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Active Covid-19 cases on rise, next 15 days crucial for Mumbai

Due to the sudden spike in the new Covid-19 cases, active cases in the state have increased by almost 29% in the past one week
By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Due to the sudden spike in the new Covid-19 cases, active cases in the state have increased by almost 29% in the past one week. Civic officials said the next 15 days will be crucial for the city.

In Mumbai, Covid-19 cases have increased by 37%. On February 12, the city had recorded 599 cases, which increased to 823 on Friday.

“We are expecting that cases will increase further in the next 15 days. So, the next two weeks will be crucial to ascertain the spike in Covid-19 cases in the city,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.As per data from the state government, on February 12, Maharashtra had 31,479 active cases, which surged to 43,701 on Thursday.

Active cases indicate patients who are currently ongoing treatment.

“The list of active patients include those who started their treatment prior to February 12, along with the newly added patients who got diagnosed that date,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate.

The gradual relaxation in lockdown restrictions, citizens violating safety norms and the possible mutation of Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – are cited as contributing factors to the rise in the cases in Maharashtra.

“With the flattening of the pandemic curve, citizens started putting down their safety guards. People have been participating in wedding ceremonies and birthday celebrations without wearing masks. In fact, the safety rules of maintaining social distance are being violated, which has been contributing to the rise in Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Awate.

Preliminary genome sequencing has found two mutated variants of Sars-CoV-2 which is spreading “aggressively” in districts such as Amravati and Yavatmal, said officials.

“The epidemiological characteristics of the new mutated variation of Covid-19 have a faster infection rate. Thus, we are witnessing more infection rate in Amravati and Yavatmal, which have the highest positivity rate in the state,” said Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the Maharashtra government on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Medical experts said the state might be facing a second wave of the pandemic, as was seen in Europe after the initial phase of the downward slope in the curve.

“Just like Europe and the UK (United Kingdom), there is a possibility that a second wave may also start in India if new cases don’t come under control and citizens don’t act more responsibly,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, who is a part of the state’s Covid-19 task force.

Due to the rising fear among the public, the state and civic officials are facing resistance from citizens during contact tracing and while conducting tests.

“Many patients from the same families are getting infected. But when we try to get the contact number and address of their close contacts, they refuse to cooperate. In many cases, the infected patients give false addresses which turn into an obstruction for contact tracing,” said Dr Suresh Asole, district health officer (DHO), Akola.

All the district officers have now been instructed by the state health department to bring stringent rules to implement the safety rules as per the guidelines of the central government.

“We’ll depute marshals at public places to fine citizens without masks. Also, we will run inspections at wedding ceremonies to control the gathering of the public,” said Amravati DHO Dr Dilip Ranmale.

