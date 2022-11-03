Actress assault case: Court to restart trial against actor Dileep on November 10

The principal sessions court in Ernakulam informed witnesses on Thursday that the trial against Malayalam actor Dileep and others for allegedly assaulting an actress five years ago will resume on November 10.

The case pertains to the alleged abduction and sexual assault on the female actor by a gang that intercepted her car on the outskirts of Kochi in February 2017. Dileep was arrested six months after the incident on suspicions that he had links with the gang.

Just when the trial in the case was about to end, a fresh case surfaced following the disclosure of Malayalam director Balachandra Kumar last December, who told the police that he met prime accused Pular Suni, a history sheeter, at Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he went there to discuss a project.

He also alleged that he was privy to a conversation at Dileep’s house, where he heard about a conspiracy to eliminate officials who investigated the case. His disclosure led to a fresh case being filed against Dileep and four others. Trouble mounted on the actor as he is now an accused in two cases – the 2017 sexual assault incident and conspiracy against police officials.

Fixing the time schedule for examining witnesses, the trail court said that 39 of them will be heard in the first phase. The court has also decided to not summon actor Manju Warrier, Dileep’s first wife, now.

In the second case, Dileep, two of his relatives and two friends were booked. The case saw many twists and turns and long court battles in the past five years.

On October 21, the Supreme Court rejected the survivor’s plea to change the trial court judge. The top court also directed the lower court to conclude the trial by January 31, 2023.