Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Adani Ports wins contract for operation and maintenance of Kolkata port terminal

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 04:48 PM IST

The Kolkata port is the nominated port for the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade route

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer-cum-operator, on Friday announced the receipt of the letter of intent for the operation and maintenance of the container facility at the Netaji Subhas Dock at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

For representational purposes only. (Reuters Photo)
APSEZ won the five-year contract through a competitive bidding process, which mandates the successful bidder to deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months from the letter of acceptance date, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

The Netaji Subhas Dock is the largest container terminal on the eastern coast of India. It handled around 0.63 million TEUs in FY 2023-24, serving a vast area covering West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, the northeastern hill states and the landlocked neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan, the company said.

“The contract...underlines our commitment to develop ports and logistics infrastructure across the country and the potential we see in West Bengal. We will bring our experience of over two decades of efficiently managing various container terminals within India and outside, benefiting customers and the people of the state,” Ashwani Gupta, the director and CEO of APSEZ, said.

The Kolkata port is the nominated port for the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade route. The Netaji Subhas Dock has regular liner service calls from the hub ports of Singapore, Port Kelang and Colombo.

The presence of APSEZ at the dock is likely to improve connectivity between the terminal and its container ports, particularly with the transshipment hubs at Vizhinjam (in Thiruvananthapuram) and Colombo that are targeted for commissioning during the year, according to the APSEZ statement.

