National wildlife board gives nod to more power lines through flamingo sanctuary

Mumbai: Sparking concerns over the safety of Mumbai’s flamingos, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has sanctioned additional transmission towers and power lines passing through the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS). For the safety of the flamingos, the power company has been mandated to take some precautions, including the use of ‘bird flight diverters’ and ‘bird reflectors’ to avoid collision or electrocution.

Thane, India - January 30, 2019: On the occasion of wetlands day on February 2, Paryavaran Dakshata Manch on Wednesday organised a creek safari to create awareness about the wetlands in Thane. Around 15 environment enthusiasts were a part of the safari that went until Airloli. They also visited the Flamingo sanctuary and the Mangrove center situated there. Enroute they spotted a variety of birds, this included flamingo and rare mangroves as well. As the Airoli end of the creek is shallow, more than 200 varieties of winter birds that migrate from European countreies can be spotted here ,India, Wednesday, January 30, 2019. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These conditions were first imposed by the Maharashtra State Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and later by the environment ministry in August 2020, while granting CRZ clearance to Adani Transmission’s special purpose vehicle Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt Ltd, for setting up of 47 transmission towers in Mumbai. At least 34 of them will be installed in CRZ areas in and around the flamingo sanctuary.

“The laying of transmission line and its ancillary works should be carried out with utmost care so as to cause least impact on the wildlife in the notified protected area,” the Board noted in a meeting earlier this month, as per the minutes.

Adarsh Reddy, divisional forest officer, TCFS, said, “The conditions are fairly standard and we will ensure that the power company complies with them.” Similar conditions were also imposed on private discom Tata Power for revamping two 110Kv transmission lines from Khopoli to Mankhurd, and Khopoli to Chembur, in March 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior officials with the forest department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) have previously confirmed to Hindustan Times that flamingo deaths have occurred in and around TCFS due to existing power lines in the creek. However, given how inaccessible the creek’s terrain is, the carcasses simply get washed away and there is no data as a result.

A senior BNHS official said, “We are not yet sure if the use of bird flight diverters is an effective method to prevent injury or mortality of large birds. High-tension wires, if they absolutely must be installed, should be insulated to prevent the electrocution of the birds. Care must be taken to protect not just Thane Creek, but also satellite wetlands in Sewri, Bhandup and Uran.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a major power outage in the city in October 2020, hampering health services in the Covid-19 pandemic, then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also instructed Adani Transmission to gather steam on physical works. The project, which will help to meet growing power demand in suburban Mumbai, will also result in the clearing of over 1,700 mangrove trees, and will impact saltpans in Airoli, Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Nahur and Vikhroli, as per information submitted to the forest department by KVTPL.

According to a presentation made to the Union environment ministry by the project proponent as early as 2020, “The proposed transmission lines project would enable additional power supply of 1,000 MW to be brought into Mumbai and suburbs, thereby helping to meet the ever-increasing energy demands of the city.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}