Pvt nursing colleges come under scanner over ‘illegal’ admissions

LUCKNOW In a fresh controversy, admissions to several private nursing institutes has come under scanner due to allegations that over 100 candidates were admitted to the colleges in violation of rules. Taking cognisance, the directorate of medical education has launched a probe into the matter and demanded details of all candidates given admission in the present academic session.

The colleges need to upload the list of candidates. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The issue is related to admission of candidates who joined the institutes but their data was not uploaded to the portal. The mistake was at colleges’ end. We gave them the benefit of doubt by considering it to be their first mistake and got the student data updated,” said Kinjal Singh, director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, some colleges took admission of candidates even after the last date allotted for admissions while several other colleges took admissions of candidates who didn’t even appear in the entrance exam. The exam for admissions to BSc Nursing against 13,120 seats in 341 institutes, including 22 in the government sector, was conducted jointly by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University and King George’s Medical University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, private colleges running nursing courses have been asked to furnish details of each candidate who has been given admission for the 2022-23 session. The colleges need to upload the list of candidates, their merit and also send a stamped list of candidates to the office of the director general of medical education.

The list will be cross-checked by concerned officials and any discrepancy will follow disciplinary action against the college. The focus will be upon names of candidates who have been enrolled but their details do not match with the list of candidates who took the exam or cross the cut off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON