Admn launches drive to check fire safety measures in Sangam city

After fire incident at a hotel in Lucknow which claimed four lives on Monday, fire officials in Prayagaraj have launched a drive to check if all fire safety norms are being followed in hotels, guest houses, hospitals and malls of Sangam city and to audit if fire safety equipment are in proper working condition in these establishments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the instructions of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, joint teams of fire department, revenue officials and police have kick-started an intensive drive for a week and will forward their report to senior officials for further action.

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said after fire audits, 40 hotels and guesthouses in Prayagraj have been found to be running as per fire safety norms. They have required documents along with the no objection certificates (NOCs) of the fire department.

Moreover, fire safety arrangements were found to be adequate at two malls and 23 restaurants in different areas of the city. However, in recent drive, 20 hotels and restaurants were found lacking fire safety equipment and proper arrangements. They have been warned to follow the guidelines or else face action, CFO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CFO further informed that hundreds of small hotels, guest houses, restaurants etc are being run in different localities of the city. Now, teams will carry out an intensive drive to identify them and check if they were following the norms for fire safety or not, he said.