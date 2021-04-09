Admn on high alert as 26 cases found in poll-bound Madhupur

Days before polling was scheduled to begin for Madhupur assembly seat, as many as 26 Covid-19 cases were detected in last 24 hours in the constituency, officials of the district Disaster Management (DDM) said on Friday.

A total of 72 positive cases were registered during this period in Deoghar, under which Madhupur assembly constituency lies. “ Seventy-two cases were registered in the district, including 26 in Madhupur in last 24 hours,” said deputy commissioner (DC) cum Deoghar district electoral officer Manjunath Bhajantri.

However, a senior official of district administration, requesting anonymity, said night curfew was imposed in all blocks of the district, except Madhupur, in wake of the rising cases. “Due to the upcoming by-election, the curfew has not been imposed in the constituency. However Covid-19 protocols were strictly being followed,” the official said.

The by-election for Madhupur assembly seat was scheduled to be held on April 17, while counting of votes will done on May 2.

In a recent meeting held meeting with representatives of all political parties, the DC directed to alert people during campaigning in the constituency about the danger of infection and strict use of mask as well sanitizers.

Sectors magistrate and police officers deployed in the assembly were also directed to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the area.