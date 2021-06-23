After 1st dose of Covaxin, Assam siblings get Covishield as second dose

Two siblings from Assam’s Silchar have alleged that they were given Covishield as the second Covid-19 vaccine dose on June 21 after getting Covaxin shots on May 11.

Sayantan Bhattacharjee, one of the two, said they booked their slots only after 100 of them for Covaxin were available at a school in Hailakandi amid reports about the scarcity of Covaxin doses in particular. Bhattacharjee added they got their doses but were later told they have been administered Covishield after they inquired about it out of curiosity. He said he recorded his conversation with a health worker confirming that they were administered Covishield instead of Covaxin and were even offered fake certificates.

“There was no physical distance or proper wearing of masks. However, since it had been almost 42 days since our first dose, we decided to get the vaccine... We went to get the vaccine knowing that Covaxin was being given. Even the message that was sent to us mentioned Covaxin. But the health worker gave us Covishield instead. I think there are many people who were getting Covishield instead of Covaxin in this process.”

Bhattacharjee said when they threatened to expose the matter, the health workers said that they have only been provided with Covishield. “This means even though slots for Covaxin were shown on the app, many people are getting Covishield as the second dose. We do not know yet what the side effects of this might be, but we are now afraid.”

Hailakandi’s joint director (health services) Ashutosh Barman said he has suspended the verifier of the centre and ordered an investigation. “We are aware of the matter and the person-in-charge has been suspended. The case has to be investigated thoroughly and we can take action after we get the probe report.”

Manabendra Chakraborty, a former employee of the Cachar Paper Mill, has separately threatened to go on a hunger strike if he did not get the second Covid-19 vaccine dose that he has been waiting for almost two months.

“My wife and I are waiting after 58 days of our first dose. I have heard that if you do not get the second dose within 56 days of taking the first dose of Covaxin, the first one will not help. I have written to the deputy commissioner twice before as well and demanded for the availability of the second dose of Covaxin.”

District immunisation officer (Cachar) Sumana Naiding assured that doses will be arranged for the couple. “Manabendra Chakraborty is a senior citizen, and we are aware of his concern. We have asked him to write a letter to us with all his details including the certificate of the first dose. Due to a shortage of Covaxin, we were facing some issues, but things have been sorted now.”