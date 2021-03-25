Home / Cities / Others / After 3 days, vehicular movement on Kashmir highway restored partially
The highway was blocked since Monday due to multiple landslides triggered by rains. On Tuesday, landslides at Cafeteria Morh, Digdol, Panthial, Shaban Bass, Seri and Marog had blocked the highway in Ramban district
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:33 AM IST
A vehicle stuck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in Jammu on Wednesday, after a landslide. (ANI)

Vehicular movement on the 278km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway—the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir Valley with the outside world—was restored partially on Thursday, said Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic), national highway, JS Johar.

The highway was blocked since Monday due to multiple landslides triggered by rains.

On Tuesday, landslides at Cafeteria Morh, Digdol, Panthial, Shaban Bass, Seri and Marog had blocked the highway in Ramban district.

“Men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the debris from affected stretches,” Johar added.

Around 300 vehicles were stranded on the highway between Nashri and Chanderkote since Monday night.

However traffic and NHAI authorities worked overnight and the majority of the stranded vehicles in Ramban were cleared.

Mughal Road, the alternate route connecting Kashmir with Jammu, was closed for traffic in December and is expected to be reopened on completion of the snow clearance operation in the first week of April.

The road connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri in Jammu.

