After Aligarh, 9-yr-old Agra girl slips through broken bus floor, dies

In an incident similar to the death of a seven-year-old girl in Aligarh on February 28, a nine-year-old girl died in Agra’s Etmadpur area on Wednesday after falling through the broken floor of a school bus. Family members mourn the passing of Naina in Agra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Agra police seized the bus late on Wednesday evening and registered a case against the school management and driver Narendra. Both the driver and the administrators of the school,are absconding.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint by Brahmjeet, the girl’s father. It states that the girl fell because of the broken floor at the bus stairs. Seeing this, the girl’s elder sister Pari, who too was in the bus, told the driver that her younger sister, Naina, had fallen. Naina was then rushed to hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Aditya Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), cyber law, law and order and Agra West, said, “The floor of the school bus was broken and nine-year-old girl Naina slipped through the floor and was crushed to death under wheels of the bus. Family members said that the girl was a student of Class 1.

“The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” he said, adding that a case has been registered under section 281 (rash & negligent driving threatening life), 125(b) (reckless driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the school management and bus driver Narendra.

He said that a technical team has been called to survey the condition of the bus and action shall follow the report.

The school bus belonged to RBS School, a private school in Bhagupur village, near Kuberpur town, in Etmadpur area, on the outskirts of Agra city, while the deceased girl was a resident of Nagla Lale in Etmadpur area of Agra district.

Meanwhile, the regional transport officers went into damage control mode and assured to get the recognition of RBS School cancelled. A letter is to be written to Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) and district inspector of schools (DIOS), Agra, in this regard, said RTO (Enforcement) Akhilesh Kumar Dwivedi.

“The driving licence of the driver accused in the FIR, is to be suspended and all aspects are to be looked into as regards the condition of the bus. The school will lose its recognition for neglecting safety and security of students,” Dwivedi said.

“We had earlier undertaken a campaign to check fitness of school buses in January and a similar campaign was on vide order dated 06.03.2026 in compliance with directions from the Transport Commissioner, Lucknow, which will continue till March 14,” he said.

The incident comes just 10 days after a similar tragic end of seven-year-old girl, Ananya, in Aligarh district, on February 28. Ananya, a student of kindergarten at Mount International School in village Bhudia in Aligarh, was seated above the rear tyre when the decayed floor gave way.

Her brother Yajat, a first standard student in the same school, witnessed the incident and raised an alarm. The bus halted, but Ananya was critically injured. The driver and the owner of the school, operating the bus without a valid fitness certificate, were arrested.

A case under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), of culpable homicide, was registered against the bus driver and school management at Gangiri police station in Aligarh on March 1.