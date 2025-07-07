After CM Yogi’s promise, Gorakhpur girl returns to school with full fee waiver

Class 7 student Pankhuri Tripathi, who had to drop out of school due to financial constraints, resumed her education on Monday after receiving admission and a full fee waiver at an RSS-run school. The support came just six days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath pledged assistance during a Janta Darshan interaction on July 1. The support came just six days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath pledged assistance during a Janta Darshan interaction on July 1. (FILE PHOTO)

Her story became a political talking point for both the government and the opposition.

Pankhuri had told the CM that she was unable to pay her school fees due to her father’s medical condition and continued unemployment. Deeply moved by her situation, CM Yogi assured her that her education would not suffer and instructed officials to take immediate action.

“If the school does not waive the fees, the government will,” the CM had assured.

On Monday, Pankhuri visited the school accompanied by her father and deputy inspector of schools (DIOS) Amarkant Singh. Principal Rajesh Singh confirmed that after verifying the official letter, all admission formalities and the fee waiver were completed in the presence of the student and her guardian.

Earlier, on July 5, the school had declined her re-enrollment, citing no provision for a fee waiver. However, following formal instructions from the Education Department, she was admitted with a full fee waiver.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took up the girl’s matter and criticised the ruling BJP government.

In a post on X, he stated, “The question is — when we extended a helping hand, only then did the government realise the need to act. Where was this generosity before? And where did it disappear when a bulldozer was ruthlessly sent to demolish the hut of the ‘book-carrying girl’?” he wrote.

He further criticised the government, stating, “They should not use children for political gains. It is condemnable that the girl and her poor family were made to run from pillar to post, only to be later used to further a narrative. The fear and discomfort on the family’s faces show the burden of being forced into such a situation.”

Akhilesh Yadav extended his heartfelt wishes for Pankhuri’s bright future and emphasized that children should not be drawn into political controversies. His comments came after Pankhuri publicly thanked CM Yogi and declined help offered by SP leaders.

After a four-month break from school, Pankhuri returned in her uniform, beaming with happiness. “I’m thankful to Maharaj ji (CM Yogi) for making it possible for me to return to school,” she said with a smile.