After cop’s death, authorities reserve 271 beds for dengue patients in Gorakhpur

The death of a woman constable on Wednesday, who was also a suspected dengue patient, has put the health officials on their toes.

A 2011 batch cop, constable Priyanka Singh was posted at Chauri Chaura police station of the district. She was admitted to the district hospital on Monday after complaining of fever and acute body ache. On Tuesday evening her condition became critical and she was referred to Lucknow. Unfortunately, she died while she was being taken to Lucknow. SP North Manoj Awasthi confirmed her death.

Health officials said dengue cases were increasing despite taking all preventive measures. Cases have been registered from two dozen wards of the city and rural areas, they said.

On Wednesday, 271 beds were reserved for dengue patients in different hospitals, officials said.

According to sources, 105 beds at community health centres, 50 beds are reserved at BRD medical College along with 25 beds at TB hospital and district hospital.

As per record of district hospital, 190 dengue cases were admitted this year so far which is three times more than last year.

Chief medical officer Dr Asutosh Kumar Dubey said dengue wards had been set up at each CHCs and all medicines were available there. Medical kits have been provided to carry out the test to confirm the suspected cases, he said.

Number of dengue cases at AIIMS have not been added to the district hospital records therefore total number of dengue patients is yet to be known, said district malaria officer Angad Singh.

He said that a team would approach the AIIMS officials for collecting detailed reports. He said district administration would take stringent action against house owners in case of spotting water logging.

Abdur Rahman