After drought, now floods hit farmers in Prayagraj

This year, the farmers of Prayagraj have been equally hit by both drought and flood alike, say officials. While about 25,000 hectares of land has been affected by drought, as many as 920 farmers have lost their crops to floods, say officials quoting recent surveys undertaken in the district.

Along with sending the drought status report to the state government, the process of giving flood relief packages to affected farmers has been started. However, the reports of farmers affected by the floods are still preliminary and the count of farmers affected by floods could rise further after the compilation of survey findings gets completed, they add.

As per the report sent to the state government, around 12,000 hectares of land in Meja, Koraon and Shankargarh areas of the district saw the crops getting completely affected due to drought. At the same time, on around 12,500 hectares of land , the paddy crop remained confined to 33% to 50%, say officials.

The government had recently sought a report on drought on these two aspects. After the survey, the report has been sent to the government. It is expected that soon a relief package will be issued for these farmers by the government, say officials.

On the other hand, there are 810 farmers in Ghoorpur and 110 farmers in Karachhana area whose entire crop has been affected by the floods. Based on primary survey, the process of uploading the data of these farmers on the portal has started reporting cases of crop failure.

ADM finance and revenue Jagdamba Singh says that after receiving the report from the SDM, the flood-affected farmers will be given relief at the rate of ₹13,500 per hectare. As the floods have been prolonged this year, surveys of Bahadurpur, Meja, Manda and Phaphamau areas can also now be done. The number of flood- affected farmers may therefore increase after the final report comes.

District Magistrate, Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri says that around 25,000 hectares of land has been affected by the drought this year. Its report has been sent to the state government. At the same time, the process of giving relief packages to the flood affected farmers has also been started in the district, he shares.

