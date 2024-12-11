After four-year gap, 562 asst profs to be recruited in U.P. govt degree colleges

After a gap of four years, a total of 562 vacant posts of assistant professors will be filled in 171 government-run degree colleges of the state soon. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters (File)

An online requisition regarding vacant posts in 23 subjects has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) by the Directorate of Higher Education, UP, recently, informed officials of the state higher education department.

The proposed rules related to the screening exam for recruitment to these posts have also been approved by the state government. In this wake, preparations have begun to start the selection process soon at the level of the commission, said a senior official confirming the development.

Earlier in 2020, an advertisement for the recruitment of 128 vacant posts of assistant professors for these institutions was published.

The Directorate of Higher Education, UP, had earlier sent the requisition of 384 posts offline on April 28, 2022. Later, the commission asked it to send information about all the vacant posts online. Following this, a requisition for 562 posts has been sent again by adjusting the latest details of the vacant posts in government-run degree colleges of the state. According to the data of the Higher Education Department, currently, 2,414 assistant professors are working in government degree colleges across UP.

The latest requisition of vacant posts, sent by the Directorate of Higher Education to UPPSC and seen by HT, has a maximum of 65 posts for the Commerce subject, followed by 47 posts for English, 43 for Sociology, and 41 each for Chemistry and Hindi. Likewise, 37 posts are vacant for Economics, 33 each for Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, and Physical Education, besides 29 posts for Political Science, 23 posts for History, 22 posts for Geography, 20 posts for Home Science, and 17 each for Psychology and Sanskrit, followed by 14 posts for Physics. There are six posts for Education and one each for Urdu, Music, Statistics, Computer Science, and Persian.