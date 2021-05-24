After getting 2nd shot, Manjhi aims a jab at NDA: Why PM pic on vaccine certificates

PATNA

In an apparent embarrassment to the ruling alliance in Bihar, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is a constituent of the ruling NDA in the state, has objected to putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on Covid-19 vaccination certificates and either his picture should be dropped or they be put on death certificates too.

Manhi’s party had won four out of the seven seats it contested during assembly elections held in 2020 and his son Santosh Manjhi is a minister for minor irrigation and SC/ST welfare in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

“If you are so fond of putting (the PM’s) photograph on the vaccine certificate, his photo should be put on the death certificates too. Only this will be fair,” Manjhi tweeted on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, soon after taking the second dose of vaccination and after receiving the vaccination certificate, the former CM had questioned the logic behind putting picture of the PM on the certificate. “President Ram Nath Kovind’s photo would be more appropriate on the certificate as he is the highest constitutional functionary in India,” Manjhi said. As an alternative, the former CM suggested, the certificates can have the photos of the President, the Prime Minister as well as the chief minister of the respective states.

The Jharkhand government has already started using CM Hemant Soren’s photograph on vaccination certificates, so has the Chhattisgarh government.

The main Opposition RJD was quick to back Manjhi. “What he raised today, we have already been demanding. If you (Manjhi) are against the autocratic system, come out of the NDA. Otherwise, people will think you are issuing statements to stay in news,” said RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary.

BJP and JD(U), both part of the ruling NDA in Bihar, were guarded in their reaction.

“I can say for sure that the certificate is an authentic letter for one and all anywhere in world,” said BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal.

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said, “Manjhiji is a mature leader and part of the NDA. In democracy, everybody has the right to put forward his views and at times people come out with personal views as well, which is always welcome. This is the beauty of democracy.”

HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan, while justifying Manjhi’s demand, alleged that vaccination percentage among Dalits and Adivasis had been abysmally low in the state. “Not 1% of the population of Dalit and Advisasis have been vaccinated yet, because they fear vaccination. Putting President’s picture, who is also a Dalit, will inspire them,” Rizwan said.

Political analyst D M Diwakar said Manjhi, by issuing such statements, was sending “confusing” signal. “This means all is not well for him in the ruling alliance and he is testing waters. Problem with him is that he cannot adjust anywhere, but, he along with VIP and AIMIM can be helpful in forming a government in such fluid conditions in Bihar,” said Diwakar, former director of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

Headline: Why Manjhi matters

Intro: His party HAM(S) has four MLAs and support is crucial for NDA govt which has slim majority

Total number of assembly seats: 243

Half-way mark: 122

NDA tally: 128

BJP: 74

JD(U): 45

HAM(S): 4

VIP: 4

Independent: 1

Opposition alliance: 110

RJD: 75

Congress: 19

CPI-ML: 12

CPI: 2

CPM: 2

The outlier

AIMIM: 5