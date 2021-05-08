After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years in the state following the High Court’s directive in this regard, a press release issued by the government stated.

“In compliance of the interim order given by the High Court of Chhattisgarh, the inoculation drive for people under age-group of 18-44 years under Phase-3 Covid-19 inoculation drive will take place on the basis of 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories of people,” a statement issued by the government said.

Earlier, the state government suspended inoculation for this age group from May 5 after the Chhattisgarh High Court ordered it to modify its vaccination plan for the third phase of the drive and fix a ratio for distribution of vaccines in an equitable manner.

The HC passed the order while hearing a suo-moto public interest litigation (PIL) under which intervention applications were filed challenging the state’s order to give priority to economically weaker sections of society.

In an order issued on April 30, the Bhupesh Baghel led-government had said vaccines will be first given to the ‘Antyodaya Group’ (poorest among poor) followed by those belonging to the ‘Below Poverty Line’ (BPL) and then to the ones belonging to the ‘Above Poverty Line’ in the third phase, starting May 1.

During the hearing of the PIL on Friday, the HC directed the state government to resume the vaccination for the third phase based on a 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories of people, the official said.

In its order on May 4, the HC directed the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines for the Antyodaya group along with the BPL and the APL group in terms of vulnerability, chance to spread the disease and the number of eligible persons. In compliance with that order, the state government constituted a high-level committee of secretaries headed by state chief secretary Amitabh Jain, it said.

The HC while hearing further on this matter on Friday, justified the state government’s concern towards the poor and directed the committee, constituted under the chief secretary, to submit its recommendation at the earliest, thereafter, the next hearing will be held, the release said.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 crisis pandemic and considering the time required for the high-level committee to submit its recommendations, the HC has directed the state government to carry out vaccination under Phase-3 for people under the age group of 18-44 years based on 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories of people, till the committee submits its recommendation, as an interim measure, it said.

The state government has decided to establish separate vaccination centres for Antyodaya, BPL and APL groups under phase-3 inoculation drive, it said.

At the vaccination centres fixed for Antyodaya and BPL category people, the beneficiaries should visit for vaccination along with ID/documents and ration cards. At the centres for the APL category, people will have to bring IDs mandated by the central government, such as Aadhaar, PAN card and any other valid documents, but they’ll not have to produce ration cards, it said.

Since the state government has received 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines as of now for the third phase, the drive will continue till the vaccines are exhausted and will start inoculation again when vaccine doses will be available. Accordingly, notices will be displayed at vaccination centres, it added.

Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years in the state following the High Court’s directive in this regard, a press release issued by the government stated. “In compliance of the interim order given by the High Court of Chhattisgarh, the inoculation drive for people under age-group of 18-44 years under Phase-3 Covid-19 inoculation drive will take place on the basis of 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories of people,” a statement issued by the government said. Earlier, the state government suspended inoculation for this age group from May 5 after the Chhattisgarh High Court ordered it to modify its vaccination plan for the third phase of the drive and fix a ratio for distribution of vaccines in an equitable manner. The HC passed the order while hearing a suo-moto public interest litigation (PIL) under which intervention applications were filed challenging the state’s order to give priority to economically weaker sections of society. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Volunteers step in to help deal with the pandemic in Kashmir Covid negative certificates or proof of jab must for tourists entering Goa A day after arrest, man accused of murdering Ludhiana teen for phone escapes Quarantined woman foils robbery bid by domestic help in Ludhiana In an order issued on April 30, the Bhupesh Baghel led-government had said vaccines will be first given to the ‘Antyodaya Group’ (poorest among poor) followed by those belonging to the ‘Below Poverty Line’ (BPL) and then to the ones belonging to the ‘Above Poverty Line’ in the third phase, starting May 1. During the hearing of the PIL on Friday, the HC directed the state government to resume the vaccination for the third phase based on a 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories of people, the official said. In its order on May 4, the HC directed the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines for the Antyodaya group along with the BPL and the APL group in terms of vulnerability, chance to spread the disease and the number of eligible persons. In compliance with that order, the state government constituted a high-level committee of secretaries headed by state chief secretary Amitabh Jain, it said. The HC while hearing further on this matter on Friday, justified the state government’s concern towards the poor and directed the committee, constituted under the chief secretary, to submit its recommendation at the earliest, thereafter, the next hearing will be held, the release said. Keeping in view the Covid-19 crisis pandemic and considering the time required for the high-level committee to submit its recommendations, the HC has directed the state government to carry out vaccination under Phase-3 for people under the age group of 18-44 years based on 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories of people, till the committee submits its recommendation, as an interim measure, it said. The state government has decided to establish separate vaccination centres for Antyodaya, BPL and APL groups under phase-3 inoculation drive, it said. At the vaccination centres fixed for Antyodaya and BPL category people, the beneficiaries should visit for vaccination along with ID/documents and ration cards. At the centres for the APL category, people will have to bring IDs mandated by the central government, such as Aadhaar, PAN card and any other valid documents, but they’ll not have to produce ration cards, it said. Since the state government has received 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines as of now for the third phase, the drive will continue till the vaccines are exhausted and will start inoculation again when vaccine doses will be available. Accordingly, notices will be displayed at vaccination centres, it added.