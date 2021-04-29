Home / Cities / Others / After killing wife, man tries to jump off Covid centre building
After killing wife, man tries to jump off Covid centre building

A 40-year-old man from Panvel who allegedly killed his wife on Saturday, was rescued by police and fire brigade officers after he tried to jump off the 15th floor of a Covid care centre on Wednesday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 01:00 AM IST
A 40-year-old man from Panvel who allegedly killed his wife on Saturday, was rescued by police and fire brigade officers after he tried to jump off the 15th floor of a Covid care centre on Wednesday.

The man was unwell for the past few days and instead of taking him to a doctor, his wife Sandhya had allegedly forced him to isolate himself in the balcony of their house. Patil was upset with her and on Saturday following a dispute, he hit her with a sickle on her head and killed her.

“We arrested him on the same day and also conducted his Covid test. After he was found Covid positive, he was admitted to a Covid care centre at Indiabulls building in Kon village,” said an officer.

“On Wednesday, as he was going to the 15 floor, a security officer spotted him and informed us about it. We along with the fire brigade officers reached the spot in no time. Even as Patil was repeatedly heading towards an open window, we convinced him not to do so and finally took him out of the premises,” he said.

