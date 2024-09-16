After three days, Ganga shows receding trend; Yamuna stable in Prayagraj

After three days of massive increase in water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna, the water showed receding trends in the Ganga while it was stable in Yamuna till 6pm on Monday. The scene in flooded low lying areas of prayagraj (HT Photo)

Earlier, the water level was inching towards the danger mark which caused panic among residents of low-lying areas. Thousands of families have already taken shelter at the seven relief camps set up by the administration.

Although the speed of decrease in water level is quite slow at present, it is expected that the water will decrease rapidly in the coming days and those living in relief camps may return to their homes.

In comparison to the past two days during which the water level went up at an alarming rate, the receding trend on Monday provided relief to the administrative officials and people of flood hit areas.

On Saturday and Sunday, an increase of around 3 metres each at Phaphamau and Chhatnag was recorded in water levels of the Ganga. However, in contrast to the expectations that the water level may go near the danger level, which is 84.734 metres, the water level of Ganga rose to only 39 cm. By the afternoon, the water level started showing a receding trend.

At 12 pm, the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 84.07 metres which was only 73 cm below the danger mark and was stable. The water level of the Ganga at Chhatnag and Yamuna in Naini increased by only 1cm. However, at 6pm the water level started showing a receding trend in Ganga. The water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 84.05 metres with a decrease of 1cm while at Chhatnag it was 83.36m with decrease of 4cm. Water level of Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 83.91 metres and was stable.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar inspected the flood-hit areas in a boat. He spoke to the people living in the affected areas and urged them to shift to the relief camps set up for them. He said that all facilities were being provided there. He issued instructions to arrange for food packets for those still living in flood hit areas. He ordered the different teams engaged in relief works to remain mobile and give him regular updates. He also issued orders to arrange for fodder for the cattle in flood hit areas.

The DM said that 60 boats have been roped in for flood hit areas in Phulpur, Dhokri Uparhar, Karachhana, Hathsara, Manaiya, Mahewa, Bhunda in rural areas and Daraganj, Salori, Baghada, Rasulabad, Rajapur, Beli and Soraon.

In 14 localities of the city, 374 families are residing in relief camps while in trans-Ganga areas, 15 families are in relief camps who are being provided with relief material.