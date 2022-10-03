After two-year lull, Navratri celebrations at peak in Gorakhpur

After a two-year lull due to pandemic, Navratri is being celebrated with great religious fervour in the district this year.

Different localities are dotted with the Durga Puja pandals with around 3,400 idols installed here.

The festival and rituals have been an integral part of the city for decades and witnessing several Durga Baris celebrating their centenaries and beyond. Durga Bari that reflects the Bengali traditions and rituals, attracts every class of the society.

Thus, entering into 115th year of its formation, Durga Puja Bengali Committee organised song, dance and painting competitions besides other auspicious programmes on the seventh day of Navratri.

Secretary of the committee, Ashish Chatterji said that after two years of ‘mute’ celebrations, enthusiasm is visible among people this year. On the seventh day of Navratri, festive fervour reached its peak as devotees thronged the pandals to offer prayers.

As compared to last two years, numerous Durga idols and that of other deities were seen in the district in different pandals. According to officials, around 3,400 Durga idols have been installed in the district and security personnel are keeping strict vigil in and around the pandals.

Meanwhile, huge response for articles under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme was seen in an exhibition organised by the district administration under ‘vocal for local’ campaign.

Manoj Kumar, a readymade garment designer who has set his shop in the exhibition said that T-shirts printed with Jai Mata Di slogan and the ones with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s pictures got overwhelming response from people. He said half a dozen tailors and designers worked day and night to meet the demand.

The ten-day long exhibition concluded here at Jubilee Inter College ground on Sunday.