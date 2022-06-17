Agnipath protest: Prayagraj youngsters burn effigy of Union govt
A group of youngsters under the banner of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha – the student wing of Samajwadi Party (SP) – burnt the effigy of the central government at the Allahabad University Students Union (AUSU) building, in protest against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, on Friday.
The group of youths led by student leader Ajay Yadav termed the scheme as a dictatorial decree of the central government aimed at crushing the dreams of youngsters working hard to gain regular, long-time employment in service of the nation as army men.
Raising slogans against the scheme and the central government, they demanded a rollback of the scheme respecting the views of the aspirants who have come out on the streets in the thousands.
Yadav warned that if the central government failed to withdraw the scheme, students and youth in still larger numbers would be forced to join the stir and intensify their agitation.
On this occasion, former student union president of Iswar Saran Degree College, Akhilesh Yadav, Shiva Choubey, Sudhir Yadav, Gaurav Gaur, Gyan Gaurav, Shashikant, Dheeraj Kumar, Kasan Abbasi, Vikas Nayak, Vipin and Rishi were also present.
Late on Thursday night and amidst escalating protests, the central government had announced that the upper age limit for candidates under the Agnipath scheme will now be increased to 23 from 21 as a one-time waiver. The government also stressed that the intake in the armed forces in the coming years will be around triple the current recruitment, with several avenues also being opened for those being demobilised after the four-year tenure.
