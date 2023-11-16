Agniveer recruitment rally: Preparations underway for selection process in Agra

Preparations are underway for the Agniveer recruitment rally to be held from December 4 to 16 in Agra. In all, 12,612 aspirants for Agniveer will come from a dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh and 1,200 to 1,400 of them will appear for selection every day.

Meeting organised to review preparations for the Agniveer recruitment rally in Agra on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The rally is to take place at Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra city.

District Magistrate of Agra, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, presided over a meeting held on Thursday at the camp office in Agra. Colonel Rishima Sareen, director, Agra Center of Recruitment for Indian army, said that these aspirants have been allotted admit cards and will appear for physical ability tests.

Goswami directed various departments concerned with the rally to coordinate with army officials for the smooth conduct of the exercise. He reviewed preparations related to the ground for the rally, barricading, fencing at the boundary wall and asked ADM City to ensure it. Agra police was directed to ensure smooth traffic movement through a well drafted plan.

The 12,612 aspirants were shortlisted from 46,545 candidates who had registered for this Agniveer Recruitment Rally.

“These aspirants will be from Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur,” said Col Sareen.

