Agra Central Jail to host 38 more Jammu and Kashmir jail inmates

Thirty-eight more inmates from prisons of Jammu and Kashmir were shifted to Agra Central Jail on Saturday, bringing the number of inmates transferred from prisons in Jammu and Kashmir, recently, to 56.

“These inmates are to be kept in a separate enclosure in different barracks. The security was already tight and has been further beefed up after more inmates were transferred from Jammu and Kashmir,” said BK Singh, senior jail superintendent, Agra Central Jail.

He said that such transfers from one state to another are for “security reasons. There are legal provisions under which inmates who pose a threat to security in jails in a state are shifted to jails in other states.”

“Out of 38 inmates brought to Agra Central Jail, 27 are from Kashmir and 11 are from the Jammu region” Singh added.

These inmates were airlifted to Agra airport from Jammu and Kashmir and were brought to Agra jail amid tight security by road.

“We already had a platoon of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and with rising security concerns, one more company of PAC has been provided to us,” Singh said.

“The roads adjoining the central jail will have partial barricading so that those reaching the area can be closely monitored,” he said.

Eighty-five jail inmates in Jammu and Kashmir were transferred to Agra Central Jail in 2019 also when the state of Jammu and Kashmir and especially the valley was on high vigil after declaration of state as union territory and abrogation of Article 370 and section 35A in parliament. They were airlifted on three different occasions in August and September.

Then too, the boundaries of the central jail were partially barricaded with deployment of extra police personnel, besides the PAC.

