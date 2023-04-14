Do not offer namaz on roads; stick to loudspeaker usage norms: Aligarh admn

In view of the upcoming festival of Eid, Agra district administration has urged the peace committee members to ensure that namaz is offered at the mosques and Eidgah and other designated traditional places.

Aligarh district administration officials holding a press conference. (HT photo)

In a meeting with the peace committees, district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said the namaz should not be offered on roads on the occasion of festival of Eid or during ‘Alvida Namaz’.

Highlighting the restrictions on volume of loudspeakers, he said the sound level should be such that it is audible to those on the mosque premises, and should not be raised beyond the permissible limits.

“Police and administration are committed to maintain peace and harmony in city on auspicious days so that festivals could be celebrated peacefully,” he said.

While interacting with the media after holding a meeting with the members of peace committees, the DM assured that there would be cleanliness, smooth flow of traffic, continuous water and power supply on the day of festival.

He asked SDM and circle officers to hold peace meetings in their areas of jurisdiction.

“It was fruitful meeting with peace committees as suggestions were noted down and queries made were answered,” said the DM.

“We request the denizens to immediately inform the concerned police officer or incharge of police station in case they find any provocative or objectionable message being circulated on the social media. Such nuisance makers will be strictly dealt with,” said SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

“Aligarh is maintaining a record of celebrating festival of all faiths and religions with harmony and spirit of togetherness while respecting sentiments of others and we hope that this should continue in days ahead,” said the DM.

“The model code of conduct is in force because of urban local body elections and anyone intending to disturb peace and harmony of the city during festivals will not be spared. Law and order is the first priority of the state government and district police will ensure its compliance,” said Naithani.