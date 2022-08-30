Agra Metro: Escalator installation begins at Taj East Gate

Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project.

“Team Agra Metro has begun the installation work of escalators in metro stations, and first escalator installation process began at Taj east Gate metro station. The first escalator being installed will be used from concourse to platform level” a press statement issued by the public relations office of the UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) undertaking the ambitious project of Agra Metro Rail, read.

“Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, every station will be equipped with four lifts and three escalators. The lifts and escalators service will prove to be very inclusive and will be suitable for divyang (specially abled), women, children and elderly people as well,” read the statement.

The escalators being installed at Agra Metro Stations are equipped with a power-saving feature. If the escalators are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.

The civil construction work of all three elevated stations in the priority corridor has now been completed. Lift installation work is also on the verge of completion at the Taj East Gate and Basai Metro Station, UPMRC officials said.

Currently, civil construction work is on for the 6 km priority stretch which runs from Taj East Gate near to Taj Mahal on Fatehabad Road and till Jama Masjid, a station being brought up facing Agra Fort.

There will be two corridors in Agra Metro Project which will be approximately 29.4 km long, comprising 27 stations. The priority corridor will have 6 stations, out of which 3 will be elevated and 3 will be underground metro stations, the PR department said in its press statement.