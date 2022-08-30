Agra Metro: Escalator installation begins at Taj East Gate
Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project
Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project.
“Team Agra Metro has begun the installation work of escalators in metro stations, and first escalator installation process began at Taj east Gate metro station. The first escalator being installed will be used from concourse to platform level” a press statement issued by the public relations office of the UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) undertaking the ambitious project of Agra Metro Rail, read.
“Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, every station will be equipped with four lifts and three escalators. The lifts and escalators service will prove to be very inclusive and will be suitable for divyang (specially abled), women, children and elderly people as well,” read the statement.
The escalators being installed at Agra Metro Stations are equipped with a power-saving feature. If the escalators are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.
The civil construction work of all three elevated stations in the priority corridor has now been completed. Lift installation work is also on the verge of completion at the Taj East Gate and Basai Metro Station, UPMRC officials said.
Currently, civil construction work is on for the 6 km priority stretch which runs from Taj East Gate near to Taj Mahal on Fatehabad Road and till Jama Masjid, a station being brought up facing Agra Fort.
There will be two corridors in Agra Metro Project which will be approximately 29.4 km long, comprising 27 stations. The priority corridor will have 6 stations, out of which 3 will be elevated and 3 will be underground metro stations, the PR department said in its press statement.
-
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
-
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
-
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics