Agra Metro: Last U-girder of priority corridor laid; train trial runs to begin soon

The last U-Girder for the elevated section of the priority corridor was erected and civil work reached completion for this six-kilometer stretch of the Agra Metro Rail project. The U-girder being put in place in Agra (HT Photo)

The U-Girder essentially makes the viaduct, or the pathway for the metro train on the elevated stretch. It is one of the most important civil structures for the metro system, a press statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) read.

The U-Girders are 28 meters long and weigh approximately 160 tonnes. They are lifted with the help of cranes and placed on the already erected pier caps.

Sushil Kumar, managing director, UPMRC said, “It is a true indication of our commitment to give the people of Agra a world class metro system in stipulated time. All the U-Girders have been erected in due time and very soon the trial run of the trains will also begin.”

In all, 196 U-Girders have been erected for the priority stretch of the first corridor of the Agra Metro Project.

The total length of the first corridor of Agra Metro Project is around 16 km, which runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandara. The priority stretch is marked from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid which is 6km. The metro operations will be on a 3km elevated track and 3km underground track in the priority stretch.