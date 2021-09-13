Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Agra: No mobile tower to distort rear view of Taj Mahal
others

Agra: No mobile tower to distort rear view of Taj Mahal

In a bid to preserve the rear view of the Taj Mahal, Agra Development Authority has curtailed the height of two mobile towers and ordered removal of another mobile tower installed in the area
By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
A family posing in front of Taj Mahal in Agra. The commissioner of Agra division, Amit Gupta visited the Taj and while viewing the monument he was disturbed after finding mobile towers in the background view. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a bid to preserve the rear view of the Taj Mahal, Agra Development Authority has curtailed the height of two mobile towers and ordered removal of another mobile tower installed in the area. These towers were defacing the sky view of the 17th century momument. The development authority has also issued orders against allowing installation of new mobile towers in 1.5 kilometre area in rear of the Taj.

Commissioner, Agra division, Amit Gupta recently visited the Taj Mahal and while viewing the monument from southern side, he was disturbed after finding mobile towers in the background view between two minarets of the historical structure.

“Being the chairman, commissioner, Agra Division, has asked Agra Development Authority to take up the matter. Three of the mobile towers were found damaging the view between two minarets of Taj Mahal and action was initiated,” said Rajender Pensiya, vice chairman, Agra Development Authority.

“Two of these three mobile towers on other side of Yamuna were curtailed in height while one was brought down. A proposal has been forwarded to concerned authority in Agra Development Authority to incorporate the ban on installation of mobile tower in area of 1.5 kilometres around Taj Mahal in the forthcoming master plan of Agra city,” Pensiya added. The action was taken on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

“It is not the first time that such steps have been taken. Earlier, a TV tower which used to distort view of the blue sky behind Taj Mahal was shifted,” said Arun Dang, former president, Agra Tourism Guild.

“The real and natural background of the Taj Mahal stretch of blue sky sometimes is covered by clouds. In any case, the blue sky adds to the beauty of the Taj and its minarets in white. The TV tower on other side of Yamuna and in rear of Taj was damaging the front view and agitation was started about four decades ago and later the TV tower was removed,” claimed Dang, a veteran of tourism trade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Failed medicos disrupt OPD services in Bihar, demand re-evaluation

Trauma care centre to come up on NH4 to save lives

ZP to convert 5 primary health centres into district hospitals, trauma care units

Roadways’ staff strike: Bus services hit for 9th day in Punjab; CM to meet employees on Tuesday
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP