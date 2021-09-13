Agra: No mobile tower to distort rear view of Taj Mahal

In a bid to preserve the rear view of the Taj Mahal, Agra Development Authority has curtailed the height of two mobile towers and ordered removal of another mobile tower installed in the area. These towers were defacing the sky view of the 17th century momument. The development authority has also issued orders against allowing installation of new mobile towers in 1.5 kilometre area in rear of the Taj.

Commissioner, Agra division, Amit Gupta recently visited the Taj Mahal and while viewing the monument from southern side, he was disturbed after finding mobile towers in the background view between two minarets of the historical structure.

“Being the chairman, commissioner, Agra Division, has asked Agra Development Authority to take up the matter. Three of the mobile towers were found damaging the view between two minarets of Taj Mahal and action was initiated,” said Rajender Pensiya, vice chairman, Agra Development Authority.

“Two of these three mobile towers on other side of Yamuna were curtailed in height while one was brought down. A proposal has been forwarded to concerned authority in Agra Development Authority to incorporate the ban on installation of mobile tower in area of 1.5 kilometres around Taj Mahal in the forthcoming master plan of Agra city,” Pensiya added. The action was taken on Sunday.

“It is not the first time that such steps have been taken. Earlier, a TV tower which used to distort view of the blue sky behind Taj Mahal was shifted,” said Arun Dang, former president, Agra Tourism Guild.

“The real and natural background of the Taj Mahal stretch of blue sky sometimes is covered by clouds. In any case, the blue sky adds to the beauty of the Taj and its minarets in white. The TV tower on other side of Yamuna and in rear of Taj was damaging the front view and agitation was started about four decades ago and later the TV tower was removed,” claimed Dang, a veteran of tourism trade.