Agra police arrest 2 women in fake molestation, extortion racket

Two women from a gang involved in trapping men with fake sexual molestation charges and extorting money from their families were arrested by Itimad-ud-Daula police in Agra. Two other women from the gang remain at large, with a case filed against them at the same police station. A case has been registered against all four women at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station in Agra.

According to Hemant Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Chatta circle in Agra, a woman from Firozabad filed a complaint at Itimad-ud-Daula police station on October 10, alleging that Ajay Kumar, a local, had sexually molested her after giving her an intoxicating drink when she came to Agra looking for work.

Ajay was arrested and presented in court before being sent to jail. However, further investigation revealed that the alleged victim and her associates had demanded ₹15 lakh from Ajay’s family to drop the case. Police discovered a gang of four women engaged in filing false cases to extort money from the families of the accused.

The investigation also revealed that the woman posing as the victim had a fake Aadhaar card and was actually named Sania Parveen. Her accomplices were identified as Jyoti, Tanu, and Manisha. Sania Parveen and Jyoti have been arrested, while Tanu and Manisha are at large.

