Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Agra police arrest 2 women in fake molestation, extortion racket

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Nov 01, 2024 05:53 PM IST

According to Hemant Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Chatta circle in Agra, a woman from Firozabad filed a complaint at Itimad-ud-Daula police station on October 10, alleging that Ajay Kumar, a local, had sexually molested her after giving her an intoxicating drink when she came to Agra looking for work.

Two women from a gang involved in trapping men with fake sexual molestation charges and extorting money from their families were arrested by Itimad-ud-Daula police in Agra. Two other women from the gang remain at large, with a case filed against them at the same police station.

A case has been registered against all four women at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station in Agra. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
A case has been registered against all four women at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station in Agra. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to Hemant Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Chatta circle in Agra, a woman from Firozabad filed a complaint at Itimad-ud-Daula police station on October 10, alleging that Ajay Kumar, a local, had sexually molested her after giving her an intoxicating drink when she came to Agra looking for work.

Ajay was arrested and presented in court before being sent to jail. However, further investigation revealed that the alleged victim and her associates had demanded 15 lakh from Ajay’s family to drop the case. Police discovered a gang of four women engaged in filing false cases to extort money from the families of the accused.

The investigation also revealed that the woman posing as the victim had a fake Aadhaar card and was actually named Sania Parveen. Her accomplices were identified as Jyoti, Tanu, and Manisha. Sania Parveen and Jyoti have been arrested, while Tanu and Manisha are at large.

A case has been registered against all four women at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station in Agra.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //