Agra police arrest 20-yr-old man, accomplice for woman’s murder

Police arrested a 20-year-old man and his accomplice here on Sunday and claimed to have cracked the murder case of wife of a footwear trader.

The main accused claimed to be in love with the minor daughter of the victim, said police.

The woman’s body was found in a forest area on the outskirts of the city within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on June 9.

The husband of the deceased had informed police at Sikandra police station on Friday that he along with his wife had gone to Vankhandi temple on the banks of river Yamuna on June 7. He came back home for some work and found his wife missing at the temple when he returned.

Police began search for the missing woman and found her body in forest area near temple on June 9. In this regard, a case was registered under section 302/201 of Indian Penal Code at Sikandra police station.

Suspicion was raised on 20-year-old Prakhar Gupta residing in the apartment at Dayalbagh in Agra.

“On Sunday, police got a tip off about Prakhar Gupta and his associate Sheelu and both were arrested in Khandari area of Agra city,” said deputy commissioner of police Vikas Kumar.

The main accused Prakhar Gupta, during interrogation, revealed that he had known the daughter of the deceased for the last 6 to 7 months and was in love with her. Gupta revealed that he used to have conversations with the girl through social media and even met her often.

The girl’s mother came to know about it about three months ago and asked her daughter to stay away from the accused.

The accused told police that he and the girl then planned to kill the latter’s mother and on June 7, the accused and his accomplice Sheelu committed the crime.

“The accused asked the minor girl to call her mother at temple near forest area. But to his dismay, the woman came with her husband in a car. The accused then convinced the girl to call her father back home for some work. When the husband left the woman alone at the temple, Prakhar along with Sheelu overpowered her and stabbed her to death and threw the body in a drain along with the knife used in the crime. The accused also switched off the mobile phone of the deceased and took it to village in Kasganj district, but returned to Agra on Sunday because his mother and brother were worried for him,” stated official.

The accused had told the minor daughter of the deceased that he was studying at Delhi University and was from a rich family.

However, his father was killed due to enmity in village in Kasganj district and thus his widowed mother moved to Agra along with his younger brother.