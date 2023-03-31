Agra records 5 Covid cases in a week; hospitals activate Covid wards

The health officials in Agra activated the Medical College Covid ward with an L3 facility on Wednesday after five Covid cases were reported in a week, officials said on Thursday. Besides, the duty roaster has also been implemented following guidelines from the state government, they added.

A 74-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening taking the number of positive tested cases in a week in Agra to five. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“A 74-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening taking the number of positive tested cases in a week in Agra to five. The latest patient has been placed in home isolation and is stable in health,” informed the chief medical officer (CMO) for Agra Dr AK Srivastava.

The man who tested positive had recently visited the pilgrimage sites of Goverdhan and Vrindavan in the Mathura district. He developed complaints of fever and cough. He was tested in a private lab and his RT-PCR test came out positive in Agra. However, his companion, who was accompanying him, came back negative, he informed.

“The man testing positive has been placed in home isolation and about two dozen believed to have come into contact are being subjected to the test,” stated Dr Srivastava while expressing concern over the rise in positive cases in Agra.

“On April 10 and 11, a simulated exercise will be held to gauge the level of readiness for infectious illnesses. Directions have been issued to primary and community health centres to remain prepared. It is time to follow the guidelines issued by the state government four days ago,” he added.

“We urge those with health complications to get tested. Presently we are testing about 1000 samples in a day at the district hospital and other centres but may increase the number of sample testing if in case the upward trend continues for Covid,” stated CMO.

Dr Prashant Gupta, the principal of Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) at Agra informed that the Covid ward at the college has been activated, adding, “Duty roasters have been prepared. The staff has been instructed to put on masks and take precautions.”

“The Covid facility at SN Medical College is of L-3 standard where cases only with the aggravated situations are admitted. We are thus in a mode of precaution to meet any situation,” he said.

The Covid ward at SN Medical College has 50 beds including 20 in the ICU category and 30 oxygen-supported with sufficient oxygen availability.

