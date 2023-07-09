Tourism Police drive continues; 10 more touts held from gates of Taj Mahal

AGRA As part of an ongoing drive, at least 10 touts (locally called ‘lapka’) were arrested on Saturday from the gates of Taj Mahal, said Reena Singh, the in-charge of Tourism Police Station in Agra. Significantly, the tourism police unit is nabbing these touts, who bring a bad name to tourism in the Taj City, dressed in plain clothes.

In all, more than two dozen touts have been nabbed in the last 10 days. (HT File)

Those arrested included Saif, Ejaj, Rahul Sagar, Arsh Hussain, Asif, Shahrukh, Sanjay Kumar, Dansh Khan, Kamil Khan, and Dilshad. These touts often chase the tourists -- mainly foreigners -- and mislead them for monetary gains. In an earlier campaign, a week ago, 10 other touts were nabbed and on Saturday again, 10 more were caught and issued challan.

In all, more than two dozen touts have been nabbed in the last 10 days.