Agra varsity convocation: Anandiben stresses on power of youth while talking about Kashmir

Mentioning the movie ‘Kashmir Files’, governor Anandiben Patel said present day students were unaware about what all happened in Kashmir around 32 years ago “because everything was concealed then.”

Delivering the presidential address during the 87th convocation of Agra’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, the governor said despite the ‘censorship’ on news of atrocities on Hindus in Kashmir around 32 years ago “we all know as to what happened with Hindus there, how women had to face misbehaviour and why Kashmiri pundits had to move out of Kashmir leaving all their property there. Nobody moves away from his house for nothing.”

“Such atrocities were at their peak in 1991-1992 and terrorists had threatened people against hoisting the national flag in Srinagar. Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had accepted the challenge and the 43-day ‘Ekta Yatra’ was taken out, under the leadership of BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, from Kanyakumari. Present PM Narendra Modi accompanied the yatra, and I represented Gujarat in it. We hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on January 26.” recollected the governor.

“This was the power of youth, and thus youth should see and study material related to our freedom struggle, as to how our elders suffered while fighting for the nation’s freedom. The youths should read the book titled ‘Lal Paani’ that depicts the torture faced by freedom fighters while being in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands. They should also read about Jalianwala Bagh tragedy to know what all our ancestors faced during the freedom struggle,” she asserted.

She urged students to work for making the campus green, saving electricity and ensuring water conservation on the university and college campuses.

The governor also told students to get a glimpse of the life of labourers working on the varsity campus on ‘Majdoor Diwas’ (May 1).

She then detailed steps taken for adoption of TB patients, who number about 5 lakh in a year in UP.

She expressed displeasure over lack of talent coming out from universities like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, which has given stalwarts like President Ram Nath Kovind, former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, former vice president Shankar Dayal Sharma, former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and national security advisor Ajeet Doval, to name a few.

She congratulated the girl students for winning 72% of the medals during the convocation and applauded the recent developments wherein women were now flying fighter planes.

“Earlier women used to take advice from males of the family as to whom to vote, but data of recent elections suggest that women voted in higher number and on their own. This will pave the way for Bharat to become ‘Vishwaguru’ in the coming days,” she said.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati from Parmarth Niketan Ashram of Rishikesh was the chief guest and the guests were welcomed by vice chancellor of the university prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.