Agra’s ISBT to be developed on int’l standards: UP transport minister
“This Inter State Bus Terminus at Transport Nagar in Agra will be developed according to international standards. We are planning to develop it on pattern of airport,” said the minister.
Uttar Pradesh transport minister Daya Shankar Singh promised to develop the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Transport Nagar in Agra to match the international standards. The transport minister was reviewing the facilities at ISBT Agra.
“This Inter State Bus Terminus at Transport Nagar in Agra will be developed according to international standards. We are planning to develop it on pattern of airport,” said Singh.
“The location of the ISBT is good and thus have the potential to be developed on international standards,” said Singh. The ISBT has been made on the outskirts of Agra, adjoining National Highway – 2, connecting Agra with Delhi.
Earlier on Friday, technical education minister Ashish Patel, minister of state for transport Daya Shankar Singh and minister of state for technical education Rajni Tiwari reached Agra and later Pinahat area to review flood situation in river Chambal which is flowing above danger level in Agra.
The three ministers reviewed the arrangements being made for villagers and interacted with officials about the flood situation. Later, interacted with officials during meeting at circuit house.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics