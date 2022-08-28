Agra’s ISBT to be developed on int’l standards: UP transport minister

Uttar Pradesh transport minister Daya Shankar Singh promised to develop the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Transport Nagar in Agra to match the international standards. The transport minister was reviewing the facilities at ISBT Agra.

“This Inter State Bus Terminus at Transport Nagar in Agra will be developed according to international standards. We are planning to develop it on pattern of airport,” said Singh.

“The location of the ISBT is good and thus have the potential to be developed on international standards,” said Singh. The ISBT has been made on the outskirts of Agra, adjoining National Highway – 2, connecting Agra with Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, technical education minister Ashish Patel, minister of state for transport Daya Shankar Singh and minister of state for technical education Rajni Tiwari reached Agra and later Pinahat area to review flood situation in river Chambal which is flowing above danger level in Agra.

The three ministers reviewed the arrangements being made for villagers and interacted with officials about the flood situation. Later, interacted with officials during meeting at circuit house.