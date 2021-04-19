Agra’s recovery rate falls, records spike in death toll

With 469 new cases testing positive for Covid-19, the number of active cases in the Agra district rose to 2653. As a matter of concern, the death toll also increased and touched the 196-mark on Monday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate fell further below 80%.

“In all, 690166 samples have been tested in Agra district which has a sample positivity rate of 2.03%. Comprehensively, 11148 patients testing positive for Covid-19 have been cured and discharged but because of a heavy number of patients testing positive, the recovery rate has fallen below 80% and was recorded 79.65% in Agra district,” stated district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

A total of 13997 cases have been tested positive in Agra, which includes 2653 active cases. The sample positivity rate for April in the district had been 7.68% reflecting the grim situation.

Agra has a case fatality rate of 1.40% and an overall sample positivity rate of 2.03%, he added.