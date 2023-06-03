Agra city crossing sees 1954 days of a patriotic custom

The last crossing of Agra city before Air Force Station, Kheria, stands to attention for a novel custom followed here daily.

The flag hoisting ceremony at Tiranga Chowk in Agra. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 10 AM, a siren sounds and all those in Ajeet Nagar Market: shopkeepers, buyers, passers-by, stop where they are and join in the singing of the national anthem as the national flag is hoisted at Tiranga Chowk.

It was the 1954th day on Saturday for the custom to be followed and all those on the road stood to attention and joined in the singing the national anthem after the flag was hoisted. As the anthem ended, traffic was normalised at this busy crossing, near the gate of the Agra Air Force station, Kheria, which too is closed, to stop any traffic towards crossing every day at 10 am.

“Not many were confident that we would be able to carry on with this custom and the then district magistrate had a word of caution when we sought permission to begin this daily hoisting of the national flag by the Ajeet Nagar Bazar Committee. But we did it and it continues since January 26, 2018. Even in the days of Covid-19 the Tricolour was hoisted daily,” says Rajesh Yadav, president, Ajeet Nagar Bazar Committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were inspired by a similar activity in a market in a town of Telangana state. We can proudly claim to continue with the tradition with the same protocol every day, and each day, we have a new guest. The guest hoists the flag and joins the brief ceremony before leaving,” Yadav said.

“The guest, who is to hoist the flag, is expected to reach at 9.30 am and an initial siren sounds at 9.45 seeking attention of all in the vicinity. The guest is welcomed with rose garland at 9.53 am and then traffic at this last crossing of Agra city stops with the help of traffic cops,” said Lakhan Singh Baghel, media in-charge, Ajeet Nagar Bazar Committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Air Force officers, army personnel, writers, poets, social activists, staff members of Agra Nagar Nigam, police authorities or policemen, traffic cops, all are welcomed as the guest of the day. We have had Union minister Anurag Thakur, then governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya, Union minister SP Singh Baghel as guests on specific days. Later, they sign the visitors’ book and put down a comment before leaving,” claims Ritesh Mahajan, general secretary, Bazar Committee.

Sanjay Notnani, the social media in-charge, ensures uploading of the video on YouTube and social media the same day for others to watch. In the past, the total market used to contribute to the daily proceedings but since Covid-19, the Bazar committee members have been bearing the expenses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The mother of Rajesh Yadav died a couple of years ago, but Yadav first attended to the flag ceremony and then to the last rites of his mother: such is the commitment. Those involved are a handful but have not failed to date, even if it was raining and the road was water-logged. The Tricolour is hoisted at Tiranga Chowk,” claimed Baghel.

“We follow every protocol with the national flag and its upkeep, and it is folded and safely placed as required. We are proud to have a patriotic beginning of the day and get involved in daily work after saluting our national flag,” said Manu Sharma, Sundar Lal Chetwani, Shiv Shankar Sahaj, Mahendra Yadav, Ajay Notnani and Dinesh Arora regulars at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hemendra Chaturvedi Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail