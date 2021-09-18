Agriculture is Punjab’s lifeline: CM Amarinder Singh

“Kheti (agriculture) is Punjab’s lifeline. The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has contributed tremendously to the ushering in of Green Revolution in the country through the development of varieties PV 18 and Lerma Rojo 64. Punjab, a small state, is making the maximum contribution to the food buffer of India, a big country,” said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh while inaugurating PAU’s two-day virtual Kisan Mela on Friday.

“PAU and the state department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare are making all-out efforts for the prosperity of farmers and agri-development. Punjab farmers should reap full benefit from it,” he added.

Pointing out agricultural challenges, he said water issues are increasing due to scanty rainfall and snowfall and are leading to electricity woes. The CM called upon the farmers to refrain from sowing water-guzzling varieties and instead adopt less water-consuming varieties and drip irrigation techniques.

Referring to the ongoing protests against three contentious farm laws, the Punjab CM called upon the Central government to scrap the three laws. He informed that the state government has given a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of farmers who have lost their lives during protests and jobs to their wards.

Suresh Kumar, chief principal secretary to Punjab CM, was the special guest.

Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary (development), Punjab, and vice-chancellor, PAU, said the mela’s theme ‘Efficient paddy straw management keeps mother earth exultant’ is aimed at promoting in-situ management of paddy straw.

Advising the farmers to use PAU happy seeder and super seeder technologies, he said the university has also developed a new technology named ‘PAU Smart Seeder’ for crop residue management.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, said GADVASU has collaborated with 18 Krishi Vigyan Kendras of PAU for training in animal husbandry. Besides, GADVASU has tied up with 10 international ranking universities in the field of academics and research, he added.

Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, urged the farmers to purchase quality and improved seed, planting material, and farm publications for updating and enhancing their agricultural knowledge.

Tejinder Singh Riar, the additional director of communication, conducted the programme. Panel discussions were held on crop residue management and the scope of horticultural and forestry crops during the mela.