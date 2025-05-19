Mumbai: A private security guard fired his gun in the air during a dispute over possession of a plot in Agripada between two companies, each of which had hired separate private security firms. The Agripada police arrested 41 security guards fired by one of the firms on Sunday and produced them in the court. The guards were remanded to police custody for one day. Agripada police arrested 41 people in firing incident

The police said that there has been a dispute between a pharmaceutical company and a real estate company since 2005 over the plot. Both the companies had deployed their security guards on the site. According to the police, a group of security guards deployed by the pharmaceutical company allegedly attacked guards hired by the real estate company with stones, bricks, chilli spray and chilli water on Sunday. One security guard having a licensed gun reportedly fired one bullet in the air, said a police officer.

The police rushed to the site after the security guards of the real estate company called them. The 41 security guards employed by the pharmaceutical company were taken into their custody. The case was registered based on the statement given by Ganesh Salunkhe, owner of the security firm employed by the real estate company.

“We have registered a case under sections of 189(1), 189(2), 109, 189(4), 190, 126(2), 118(1), 191(2), 191(3), and 61(2) of the BNS, along with sections 25, 27, and 30 of the Arms Act against the accused. A total of 41 people including 20 women (all security guards) were arrested and investigation is going on” said a senior police officer. They were produced in the court and were remanded to police custody for one day.

According to the police, the plot is situated near Jacob Circle, Saat Rasta in Agripada. The dispute started in 2005. Both the parties took the matter to court. Recently, a lower court ruled in favour of the real estate firm. The Bombay High Court had sought a ‘Status Quo’ over the matter after the pharmaceutical firm appealed in the High court.

The real estate company had registered an FIR against the pharmaceutical company two months ago after they refused to vacate the plot in spite of a court ruling in their favour, said a police officer.