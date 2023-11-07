Ahead of Diwali, U.P. govt announces bonus; hikes DA by 4%
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all employees, teachers, and pensioners, just in time for Diwali. Additionally, non-gazetted employees will receive a bonus equivalent to 30-day emoluments, with a maximum limit of ₹7,000.
Sources privy to the development have revealed that this increase in DA, with arrears, and the bonus will place an additional financial burden of approximately ₹2,091 crore on the state exchequer ( ₹1,069 crore on DA and ₹1,022 crore on bonuses). However, the state government is prepared to incur an additional recurring expenditure of ₹314 crore to ensure the increased bonus reaches employees and pensioners.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared this exciting news in a post on X. With the 4% DA increase, employees will now receive 46% of their basic salary as DA. In his post, the chief minister wrote, “Dearness allowance, announced at the rate of 46% of the basic salary, will be disbursed to all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees, and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.”
Furthermore, in the same post, he shared, “Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments (with a maximum limit of ₹7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff, and daily wage workers.”
The CM also extended his warm Diwali wishes to the people of the state. The state government’s thoughtful decision will positively impact nearly 14-16 lakh employees and teachers and benefit around 12-13 lakh pensioners.