Ahead of Diwali, U.P. govt announces bonus; hikes DA by 4%

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all employees, teachers, and pensioners, just in time for Diwali. Additionally, non-gazetted employees will receive a bonus equivalent to 30-day emoluments, with a maximum limit of ₹7,000.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Sources privy to the development have revealed that this increase in DA, with arrears, and the bonus will place an additional financial burden of approximately ₹2,091 crore on the state exchequer ( ₹1,069 crore on DA and ₹1,022 crore on bonuses). However, the state government is prepared to incur an additional recurring expenditure of ₹314 crore to ensure the increased bonus reaches employees and pensioners.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared this exciting news in a post on X. With the 4% DA increase, employees will now receive 46% of their basic salary as DA. In his post, the chief minister wrote, “Dearness allowance, announced at the rate of 46% of the basic salary, will be disbursed to all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees, and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.”

Furthermore, in the same post, he shared, “Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments (with a maximum limit of ₹7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff, and daily wage workers.”

The CM also extended his warm Diwali wishes to the people of the state. The state government’s thoughtful decision will positively impact nearly 14-16 lakh employees and teachers and benefit around 12-13 lakh pensioners.

