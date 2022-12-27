Ahead of elections, Tripura raises DA for employees by 12 percentage points

AGARTALA: The Tripura government on Tuesday raised the dearness allowance (DA) by 12 percentage points for 104,000 government employees along with a similar increase in the dearness relief (DR) for 80,800 pensioners, shielding them from the high inflation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the decision would be ₹1,440 crore a year, chief minister Manik Saha told reporters at the civil secretariat in state capital Agartala.

“It will be effective from December 1 and will be reflected in the salary next year. We have also increased wages of 8,600 daily rated workers, monthly rated and permanent workers by nearly 50%,” Saha added.

The state government announced a 5 percentage point increase in DA in August. Tuesday’s announcement comes months before the state assembly elections expected to be held in February.

After the hike, the daily rated workers Grade C would get ₹422 per day instead of ₹270, amounting to a cumulative monthly wage of ₹10,920 instead of Rs7,020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cumulative pay of daily rated workers (technical) would be ₹11,180 instead of Rs. 7,280 monthly, the Tripura government said.

The monthly wage of daily rated workers under Group D category, has been hiked from ₹6,458 to ₹10,010 while monthly rated workers under Group D would get monthly wage of ₹11,380 instead of ₹7,344.

The part-time workers would get ₹9,000 instead of ₹5,900 for working four hours a day, for three hours work per day, their monthly salary will be ₹8,670 instead of ₹5,670 and for two hours work per day, they would get salary of ₹8,450 instead of ₹5,450 each month.

The monthly salary of the permanent workers would be ₹10,270 instead of ₹6,718.40.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has also decided to raise salaries of head priests, chantai (tribal priests), cook, in state-sponsored temples, adult literacy teachers, part-time instructors and community health guides have also been hiked.

“Our government wants to provide maximum benefits to most of the people. Despite our financial constraint, we announced the DA and salary hike to make it a benchmark for the employees,” said deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma.