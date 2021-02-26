Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students

PUNE As Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct first semester exams it has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to prepare a question bank for students.

As per the order issued by Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, board of examination and evaluation, it is stated that, “As per the instructions given by the state government, first to third-year exams of regular and repeater students will be held online. The SPPU’s management council has permitted for conducting the exams online and accordingly, its preparations have started. So colleges should start preparing question bank for students.”

“We have instructed colleges to prepare question banks on a priority basis and faculties appointed by SPPU for this work need to be given free time from their college work. Once the question bank is prepared it will be distributed among students,” said Kakade.

The overall admission process and examination for the academic year 2020-21 are delayed due to the pandemic. The admission process for some of the graduate and postgraduate courses in SPPU is still underway, while Class 11 admissions concluded last week. This has resulted in the delay of first semester exams, and now due to the strict restrictions imposed by the Pune district collector all the schools and colleges are closed in Pune district till February 28.

“Students should be given an option for appearing for exams physically, most of the students are not comfortable with online examination. Last year many students faced technical issues while appearing for online exams,” said Sagar Parkhi, a post-graduate student at SPPU.

“We should receive the question bank at least a month before the exams so that we can prepare accordingly,” he said.