Ahead of M.P. Elections, BJP seeks to expose Opposition’s fragilities amid SP-Congress feud

LUCKNOW Those who witnessed the bitter faceoff between deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the Leader of the Opposition and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav were surprised when Maurya recently came to Yadav’s defense.

BJP is closely monitoring the assembly elections in the five states (HT Photo)

“Akhilesh ji is the chief of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister. It is wholly unfair for Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamalnath ji to refer to him as ‘Akhilesh-Wakhilesh.’ His name should be spoken with respect,” Maurya declared.

In the context of the recent confrontation and ensuing confusion between the Samajwadi Party and Congress regarding seat allocation in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Maurya’s defense of Akhilesh seemed strategically timed to exploit the emerging disarray within the opposition alliance.

When questioned about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s demand for seats in Madhya Pradesh, where his party had previously performed well, Kamalnath responded dismissively with “Leave all that Akhilesh Wakhilesh” -- a remark seized upon by the BJP.

Maurya’s remark also revealed that, despite efforts at damage control to maintain the opposition alliance’s unity, the BJP is closely monitoring the assembly elections in the five states where the Congress plays a dominant role, seeking to exploit traditional fault lines among various opposition parties.

In contrast to the situation in the five states, the Samajwadi Party is poised to be the dominant player in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. Politicians in both parties acknowledged that, despite posturing, establishing a seat-sharing agreement in UP would require extensive coordination.

“If the SP also departs from the opposition alliance, what remains of that alliance in UP? If the SP remains, it’s clear that they will seek their share of the most populous state. However, outside UP, Congress is the dominant party. These inherent contradictions must be considered when forming seat-sharing arrangements,” said unnamed leaders.

A BJP leader acknowledged that parties like Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which differ significantly in ideology, make for unconventional partners, subject to continuous scrutiny.

BJP lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj contended that the opposition alliance, comprised of ideologically diverse parties, would inevitably encounter challenges when forming a united front for the 2024 elections.

“What can parties achieve in such an opportunistic alliance, formed with 2024 in mind? When these parties engage in fierce battles over seat allocation, one can only imagine the discord when groups with such diverse ideologies come to power. That’s why such an alliance is bound to be rejected even before the actual battle begins,” emphasised U.P. BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

When asked about the recent verbal clashes between the Samajwadi Party and Congress, with some of the SP leadership’s outbursts directed at him over his remarks, U.P. Congress chief Ajay Rai reassured, “These are aspects that the central leadership is addressing. All is well.”

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, after initially voicing strong concerns about the alliance’s future, has softened his stance following outreach from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the BJP leadership remains committed to applying pressure on the nature of the opposition alliance.

“We will highlight the ‘diversity’ of their alliance and their growing desperation. The cracks are apparent for all to see, yet the opposition attempts to gloss over them. It’s clear that opposition unity is fragile, and we will expose these divisions in public gatherings,” said a BJP leader.

